Blue Trust Inc. Grows Stake in Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC)

Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Free Report) by 46.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 173,976 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,866 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Alignment Healthcare were worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALHC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 3.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,121,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,303,000 after acquiring an additional 322,661 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 2.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,805,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,475,000 after buying an additional 236,652 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,470,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,973 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 2,079.2% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 5,908,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,349,000 after purchasing an additional 5,637,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 21.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,698,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ALHC shares. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 23,000 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.44, for a total transaction of $125,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,830,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,955,243.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.44, for a total transaction of $125,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,830,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,955,243.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 28,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.05, for a total value of $144,036.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 869,706 shares in the company, valued at $4,392,015.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,093 shares of company stock worth $430,966. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alignment Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALHC traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.96. The company had a trading volume of 780,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,199,306. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $4.48 and a one year high of $9.20.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.03). Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 8.12% and a negative return on equity of 75.64%. The company had revenue of $465.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

