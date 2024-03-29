Blue Trust Inc. Buys 405 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 405 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 14.7% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 5.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 87.7% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 41.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 241,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,952,000 after purchasing an additional 71,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 38.8% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLD has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Prologis from $153.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.67.

Prologis Price Performance

PLD traded up $1.36 on Friday, hitting $130.22. 3,676,095 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,997,395. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.64 and a 12 month high of $137.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $130.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.57, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.00.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 38.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 116.72%.

About Prologis

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.