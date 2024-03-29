Blue Trust Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 29.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VUG. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 210,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,389,000 after purchasing an additional 12,616 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandbox Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 65,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $344.20. 707,573 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 993,965. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $241.02 and a 1 year high of $348.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $334.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $306.12.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

