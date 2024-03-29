Blue Trust Inc. Boosts Holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $1,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AIT. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 963.2% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $197.55. 304,328 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 705,744. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $186.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.08. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $122.24 and a one year high of $201.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Applied Industrial Technologies ( NYSE:AIT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 24.59% and a net margin of 8.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is 15.53%.

In related news, VP Warren E. Hoffner III sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.34, for a total transaction of $364,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 57,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,421,642.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

