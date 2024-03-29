Blue Trust Inc. Acquires 5,870 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 26.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,472 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,870 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $1,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 11,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 22,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 22,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 7,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 16,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:DFAS traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.34. 197,918 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,026. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $48.66 and a 12 month high of $62.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.53 and a 200 day moving average of $56.06.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

