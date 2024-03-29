Blue Trust Inc. Acquires 421 Shares of OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS)

Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of OrthoPediatrics worth $917,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Braidwell LP grew its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 1,057,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,849,000 after acquiring an additional 296,562 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in OrthoPediatrics during the fourth quarter valued at $9,919,000. Brown Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 3,507,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,810,000 after acquiring an additional 212,431 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 302.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 110,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,760,000 after acquiring an additional 82,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 1,562.0% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 75,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after acquiring an additional 71,070 shares during the period. 69.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at OrthoPediatrics

In other news, Director Mark C. Throdahl sold 2,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total transaction of $67,126.47. Following the sale, the director now owns 137,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,803,474.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark C. Throdahl sold 2,433 shares of OrthoPediatrics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total transaction of $67,126.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 137,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,803,474.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David R. Bailey sold 3,213 shares of OrthoPediatrics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total value of $88,646.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 139,384 shares in the company, valued at $3,845,604.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,253 shares of company stock valued at $477,375 over the last 90 days. 32.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KIDS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Truist Financial lowered OrthoPediatrics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th.

OrthoPediatrics Trading Up 0.7 %

OrthoPediatrics stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.16. The stock had a trading volume of 146,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,569. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a 52 week low of $23.10 and a 52 week high of $53.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.44 and a quick ratio of 2.90.

OrthoPediatrics Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, engages in designing, developing, and marketing anatomically appropriate implants, instruments, and specialized braces for children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers pediatric trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

