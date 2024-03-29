Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Short Interest Down 46.3% in March

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,540,000 shares, a decline of 46.3% from the February 29th total of 8,460,000 shares. Currently, 5.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Bloomin’ Brands Trading Up 0.1 %

BLMN stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.68. 1,015,597 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,521,718. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.99. Bloomin’ Brands has a one year low of $22.03 and a one year high of $30.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.71.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 73.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Bloomin’ Brands Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bloomin’ Brands

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.94%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLMN. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 2.0% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 20,486 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 26,763 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 106,267 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,858,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,303 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on BLMN. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.90.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

