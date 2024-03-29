Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Trading 17.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (BTCST)

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 29th. One Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token token can now be purchased for about $0.55 or 0.00000785 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a total market capitalization of $6.66 million and approximately $88,373.76 worth of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has traded up 17.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Token Profile

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) is a token. Its genesis date was December 24th, 2020. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,201,401 tokens. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020. The official message board for Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is btcst.medium.com. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is https://reddit.com/r/btcstandardhashrate. The official website for Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is www.btcst.finance.

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a current supply of 15,000,000 with 12,201,400.94518484 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is 0.54555154 USD and is up 2.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $108,249.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.btcst.finance/.”

