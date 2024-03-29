Bitcoin (BTC) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.49 Billion

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $1,365.32 billion and $1.49 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded up 9.8% against the dollar. One Bitcoin coin can now be bought for about $69,419.83 on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $605.16 or 0.00871738 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.15 or 0.00057843 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $96.39 or 0.00138855 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000400 BTC.
Bitcoin Coin Profile
Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,667,581 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org.
Bitcoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, GDAX or Changelly.
