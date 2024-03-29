Bitcoin (BTC) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.49 Billion

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $1,365.32 billion and $1.49 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded up 9.8% against the dollar. One Bitcoin coin can now be bought for about $69,419.83 on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

  • Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $605.16 or 0.00871738 BTC.
  • Arweave (AR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.15 or 0.00057843 BTC.
  • Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $96.39 or 0.00138855 BTC.
  • eCash (XEC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
  • Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Bitcoin Coin Profile

Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,667,581 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency that uses peer-to-peer technology and a blockchain to record transactions. It was created by Satoshi Nakamoto and the first block was mined on January 3, 2009. Bitcoin transactions are recorded on a blockchain, which is a distributed ledger that can be accessed by anyone to verify transactions. Transactions are verified by miners, who are rewarded with a set amount of Bitcoin and transaction fees. The supply of Bitcoin is limited to 21 million coins and it is divisible to eight decimal places. A wallet is needed to use Bitcoin and it consists of a public key, which is used to send and receive payments, and a private key, which is used to control the wallet. Bitcoin can be used for a variety of purposes, including everyday transactions, as a store of value, or for investment.”

Bitcoin Coin Trading

Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, GDAX or Changelly.

