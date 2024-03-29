BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,540,000 shares, a growth of 51.0% from the February 29th total of 1,020,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
BioVie Trading Down 0.9 %
NASDAQ:BIVI traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.53. The company had a trading volume of 778,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,155,757. BioVie has a 1-year low of $0.48 and a 1-year high of $8.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.15.
BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.10. As a group, analysts forecast that BioVie will post -1 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of BioVie from $12.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered BioVie from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th.
BioVie Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of chronic debilitating conditions in the United States. Its products pipeline includes BIV201, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ascites caused due to chronic liver cirrhosis; and NE3107, a potentially selective inhibitor of inflammatory extracellular single-regulated kinase, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.
