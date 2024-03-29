Bionomics Limited (NASDAQ:BNOX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Bionomics Limited (NASDAQ:BNOX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,200 shares, a decrease of 32.5% from the February 29th total of 86,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 249,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Bionomics in a research report on Thursday, March 21st.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bionomics stock. Lynx1 Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Bionomics Limited (NASDAQ:BNOX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 815,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,000. Bionomics accounts for about 1.5% of Lynx1 Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Lynx1 Capital Management LP owned about 9.99% of Bionomics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 15.90% of the company’s stock.
Bionomics Limited, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and cancers. The company's lead drug candidate includes BNC210, a negative allosteric modulator of the a7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of social anxiety disorder and phase 2b to treat post-traumatic stress disorder.
