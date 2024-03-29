BioNexus Gene Lab Corp. (NASDAQ:BGLC) Short Interest Down 60.0% in March

BioNexus Gene Lab Corp. (NASDAQ:BGLC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, a decline of 60.0% from the February 29th total of 50,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.
BioNexus Gene Lab Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of BGLC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.71. 79,126 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,799. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.65. BioNexus Gene Lab has a 52-week low of $0.31 and a 52-week high of $17.88.
About BioNexus Gene Lab
