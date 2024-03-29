BioNexus Gene Lab Corp. (NASDAQ:BGLC) Short Interest Down 60.0% in March

BioNexus Gene Lab Corp. (NASDAQ:BGLC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, a decline of 60.0% from the February 29th total of 50,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

BioNexus Gene Lab Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of BGLC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.71. 79,126 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,799. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.65. BioNexus Gene Lab has a 52-week low of $0.31 and a 52-week high of $17.88.

About BioNexus Gene Lab

BioNexus Gene Lab Corp., through its subsidiary, Chemrex Corporation Sdn. Bhd., engages in the wholesale of chemical raw material products in Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, and other countries in Southeast Asia. Its chemical raw material products used to produce handrails, bench tops, automotive and aero parts, cleanroom panels, and instruments.

