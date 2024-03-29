bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIAF) Short Interest Up 148.8% in March

bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,700 shares, a growth of 148.8% from the February 29th total of 25,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 162,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

bioAffinity Technologies Stock Down 2.9 %

BIAF stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.02. The company had a trading volume of 74,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,993. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.07. bioAffinity Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $3.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.56.

Get bioAffinity Technologies alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On bioAffinity Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in bioAffinity Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in bioAffinity Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of bioAffinity Technologies in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of bioAffinity Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

bioAffinity Technologies Company Profile

bioAffinity Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing non-invasive diagnostic tests and targeted cancer therapeutics. The company offers CyPath lung, a diagnostic test, for early detection of lung cancer. It also researches targeted therapies to treat lung cancer and other diseases of the lung at the cellular level.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for bioAffinity Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bioAffinity Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.