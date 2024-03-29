bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIAF) Short Interest Up 148.8% in March

bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,700 shares, a growth of 148.8% from the February 29th total of 25,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 162,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.
bioAffinity Technologies Stock Down 2.9 %
BIAF stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.02. The company had a trading volume of 74,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,993. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.07. bioAffinity Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $3.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.56.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On bioAffinity Technologies
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in bioAffinity Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in bioAffinity Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of bioAffinity Technologies in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of bioAffinity Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.64% of the company’s stock.
bioAffinity Technologies Company Profile
bioAffinity Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing non-invasive diagnostic tests and targeted cancer therapeutics. The company offers CyPath lung, a diagnostic test, for early detection of lung cancer. It also researches targeted therapies to treat lung cancer and other diseases of the lung at the cellular level.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than bioAffinity Technologies
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Disney Stock Catches 3 Upgrades In a Single Week
Receive News & Ratings for bioAffinity Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bioAffinity Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.