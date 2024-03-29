Biglari (NYSE:BH.A) Trading Down 5.1%

Biglari Holdings Inc (NYSE:BH.A – Get Free Report) dropped 5.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $940.00 and last traded at $940.00. Approximately 140 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $990.10.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Biglari from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BH.A
Biglari Stock Performance
Biglari (NYSE:BH.A – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, February 24th. The company reported $154.05 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $90.67 million for the quarter.
About Biglari
Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 368 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants and 213 franchised units; and 4 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 48 franchised units.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Biglari
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Disney Stock Catches 3 Upgrades In a Single Week
Receive News & Ratings for Biglari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biglari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.