BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% (NASDAQ:BANFP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% (NASDAQ:BANFP – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 57.1% from the February 29th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.
NASDAQ:BANFP traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $25.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,031. BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% has a 1 year low of $24.70 and a 1 year high of $27.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.92.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.
