Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENFW) Short Interest Up 78.9% in March

Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENFW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 78.9% from the February 29th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Beneficient Price Performance

Shares of BENFW remained flat at $0.01 during trading hours on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average is $0.01. Beneficient has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beneficient

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EHP Funds Inc. bought a new position in shares of Beneficient in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Beneficient in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Beneficient in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000.

Beneficient Company Profile

Beneficient, a technology-enabled financial service company, provides liquidity solutions and related trust, custody and administrative services to participants in the alternative asset industry. The company operates through Ben Liquidity, Ben Custody, and Customer ExAlt Trusts segments. It offers AltAccess platform for secure, online, and end-to-end delivery of each of the Ben business unit products and services, including upload documents, and work through tasks and complete their transactions with standardized transaction agreements.

