Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, an increase of 289.2% from the February 29th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BDRFY traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $29.15. The stock had a trading volume of 55,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,569. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.18. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $25.10 and a 1-year high of $30.66.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.1402 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. This is an increase from Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft’s previous dividend of $0.10. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft’s payout ratio is presently 20.45%.

About Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment provides adhesive tapes and self-adhesive solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

