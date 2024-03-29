BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) Short Interest Up 50.3% in March

BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,700 shares, a growth of 50.3% from the February 29th total of 63,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BayCom

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of BayCom by 715.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in BayCom by 499.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,738 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in BayCom by 181,650.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 3,633 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in BayCom by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in BayCom by 108.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. 66.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BayCom Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:BCML traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,091. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.40 million, a PE ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.24 and a 200-day moving average of $20.68. BayCom has a 1 year low of $15.02 and a 1 year high of $24.31.

BayCom Announces Dividend

BayCom ( NASDAQ:BCML Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $26.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.90 million. BayCom had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 8.80%. Equities research analysts forecast that BayCom will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Saturday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. BayCom’s payout ratio is currently 17.78%.

About BayCom

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to small and mid-sized businesses, service professionals, and individuals. The company provides demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It offers commercial and multifamily real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.

Further Reading

