Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) Short Interest Update

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,500 shares, a growth of 34.8% from the February 29th total of 33,000 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 17,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 18,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 3,641 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 2,837 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 177.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 44,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 28,679 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 598,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,765,000 after buying an additional 9,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 17,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 2,993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BSET traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $14.76. 12,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,142. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.53. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 1-year low of $13.30 and a 1-year high of $19.19.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.21. Bassett Furniture Industries had a positive return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The company had revenue of $94.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.61 million. On average, research analysts expect that Bassett Furniture Industries will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Bassett Furniture Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -194.59%.

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and retails home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail Company-Owned Stores, and Corporate and Other. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products, including dining, bedroom and bedding, home decorations, rugs, and outdoor furniture to a network of company-owned retail stores, licensee-owned stores, and independent retailers.

