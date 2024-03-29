Barksdale Resources (CVE:BRO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.13

Barksdale Resources Corp. (CVE:BRO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 5000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Cormark decreased their target price on shares of Barksdale Resources from C$1.00 to C$0.85 in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Get Barksdale Resources alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Barksdale Resources

Barksdale Resources Stock Up 8.0 %

About Barksdale Resources

The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.26 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.43. The stock has a market cap of C$12.37 million, a P/E ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 0.79.

(Get Free Report)

Barksdale Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of precious and base metal mineral properties in the United States and Mexico. It primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, silver, and gold ores. The company's primary asset is the Sunnyside property comprising of 286 unpatented mining claims covering approximately 5,223.71 acres located in the Patagonia Mountains of southern Arizona.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Barksdale Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barksdale Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.