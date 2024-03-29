Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS) Short Interest Down 79.9% in March

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a drop of 79.9% from the February 29th total of 55,600 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 74,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Baosheng Media Group Trading Up 2.5 %
Baosheng Media Group stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.57. The company had a trading volume of 34,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,445. Baosheng Media Group has a 12 month low of $3.06 and a 12 month high of $23.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.07.
About Baosheng Media Group
