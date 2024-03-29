Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $37.85

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $37.85 and last traded at $37.81, with a volume of 35433883 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAC has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.15.

Bank of America Stock Up 0.3 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.38.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 31.27%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the third quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

