Baijiayun Group Ltd (NASDAQ:RTC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Baijiayun Group Ltd (NASDAQ:RTC – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 212,700 shares, a decline of 27.1% from the February 29th total of 291,600 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 495,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Baijiayun Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RTC traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.11. The stock had a trading volume of 191,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,373. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Baijiayun Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.59 and a fifty-two week high of $9.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Baijiayun Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Baijiayun Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baijiayun Group Ltd (NASDAQ:RTC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 140,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,322,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 4.31% of Baijiayun Group as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

Baijiayun Group Company Profile

Baijiayun Group Ltd engages in the video-centric technology solution business in China. Its solutions include video-centric SaaS/PaaS solutions, including live streaming solution, VoD solution, and real-time communications solution for education, finance, medical services, automotive, and IT industries; video-centric cloud related solutions, such as online school, video conferencing, and enterprise training solutions for educational institutions, IT, finance, media and advertising, and e-commerce industries; and video-centric industry AI solutions for education, retail, public affairs, and industrial manufacturing industries.

