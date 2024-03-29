AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Short Interest Down 65.6% in March

AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a decline of 65.6% from the February 29th total of 28,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 105,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

AXA Stock Performance

Shares of AXA stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,399. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.26. AXA has a one year low of $27.54 and a one year high of $38.09.

Get AXA alerts:

About AXA

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, asset management, and banking services worldwide. The company operates through six segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. It offers life and savings insurance products, such as savings and retirement, other health, and personal protection products.

Receive News & Ratings for AXA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.