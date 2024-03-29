Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVLV) Reaches New 52-Week High at $64.02

Posted by on Mar 29th, 2024

Shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVLVGet Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $64.02 and last traded at $64.02, with a volume of 127976 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $63.18.

Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.60 and a 200 day moving average of $56.47. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,566,000. Opus Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 440,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,424,000 after acquiring an additional 10,567 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 298,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,221,000 after buying an additional 5,465 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF by 22,082,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 220,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,633,000 after acquiring an additional 220,822 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 100,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,809,000 after buying an additional 8,321 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (AVLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US large-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVLV was launched on Sep 21, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.