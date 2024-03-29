Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVLV) Reaches New 52-Week High at $64.02

Shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVLV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $64.02 and last traded at $64.02, with a volume of 127976 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $63.18.

Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.60 and a 200 day moving average of $56.47. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.99.

Get Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,566,000. Opus Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 440,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,424,000 after acquiring an additional 10,567 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 298,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,221,000 after buying an additional 5,465 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF by 22,082,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 220,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,633,000 after acquiring an additional 220,822 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 100,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,809,000 after buying an additional 8,321 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (AVLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US large-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVLV was launched on Sep 21, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.