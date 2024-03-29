Avalanche Price Reaches $53.05 on Top Exchanges (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. In the last week, Avalanche has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. Avalanche has a total market cap of $20.02 billion and approximately $448.46 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for approximately $53.05 or 0.00076190 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00024735 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00009991 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00017870 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00004557 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00007513 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001491 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000120 BTC.

About Avalanche

Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 436,106,176 coins and its circulating supply is 377,416,536 coins. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

