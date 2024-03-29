Austal Limited (OTCMKTS:AUTLF) Short Interest Up 167.4% in March

Austal Limited (OTCMKTS:AUTLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,600 shares, an increase of 167.4% from the February 29th total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.7 days.

Austal Stock Performance

OTCMKTS AUTLF remained flat at $1.36 during trading on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.35 and a 200-day moving average of $1.26. Austal has a 52-week low of $1.02 and a 52-week high of $1.93.

Austal Company Profile

Austal Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and support of vessels for commercial and defense customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: USA Shipbuilding, USA Support, Australasia Shipbuilding, and Australasia Support. The company offers passenger only ferries, vehicle passenger ferries, and offshore and windfarm vessels; and naval and other defense vessels, as well as patrol boats for government law enforcement and border protection agencies.

