Aura Minerals Inc. (TSE:ORA) Director Sells C$38,742.90 in Stock

Aura Minerals Inc. (TSE:ORA – Get Free Report) Director Glauber Rosa Luvizotto sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.80, for a total value of C$38,742.90.

Aura Minerals Stock Up 4.5 %

TSE:ORA traded up C$0.45 on Friday, hitting C$10.45. The stock had a trading volume of 30,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,575. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$8.99 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.10. The company has a market cap of C$754.91 million, a PE ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.25. Aura Minerals Inc. has a 52 week low of C$8.09 and a 52 week high of C$11.49.

Aura Minerals (TSE:ORA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C($0.46). Aura Minerals had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of C$169.27 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aura Minerals Inc. will post 2.2624434 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aura Minerals Company Profile

Aura Minerals Inc, a gold and copper production company, focuses on the development and operation of gold and base metal projects in the Americas. It operates through Minosa Mine, Apoena Mines, The Aranzazu Mine, Corporate, Almas, and Projects segments. The company primarily explores for gold and copper in Brazil, Mexico, and Honduras.

