Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT) Short Interest Update

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 348,500 shares, an increase of 141.5% from the February 29th total of 144,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 519,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Atour Lifestyle Trading Down 5.6 %

NASDAQ ATAT traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,599,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,850. Atour Lifestyle has a twelve month low of $14.80 and a twelve month high of $27.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 42.71 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atour Lifestyle

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,925,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle by 157.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 320,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,033,000 after purchasing an additional 195,493 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Atour Lifestyle by 263.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 21,900 shares in the last quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Atour Lifestyle in the second quarter worth approximately $812,000. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd bought a new position in Atour Lifestyle during the second quarter worth $18,971,000. 17.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atour Lifestyle Company Profile

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle brands around hotel offerings in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a series of themed hotels, including music hotels, basketball hotels, and literary hotels catering to the various lifestyles across different age groups with varied interests.

