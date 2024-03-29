Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU) Hits New 1-Year High at $31.61

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $31.61 and last traded at $31.50, with a volume of 946292 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ATMU shares. Northland Securities raised Atmus Filtration Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.40.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Trading Up 1.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.58.

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a return on equity of 135.12% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $399.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.55 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATMU. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.73% of the company’s stock.

About Atmus Filtration Technologies

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, coolants, and fuel additives, as well as other chemicals; and fuel water separators and other filtration systems to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users.

