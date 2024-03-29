Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ATLCL) Short Interest Update

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ATLCL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 56.9% from the February 29th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 stock traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.90. 76,569 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,297. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.92. Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 52 week low of $20.50 and a 52 week high of $24.32.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 15th were paid a $0.3828 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.69%.
atlanticus holdings corporation (“atlanticus”) is a financial holding company with investments primarily in companies focused on providing financial services. our subsidiaries offer a broad array of financial products and services. www.atlanticus.com
