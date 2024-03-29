Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Short Interest Up 233.3% in March

Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 233.3% from the February 29th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Associated British Foods Stock Down 0.7 %
ASBFY stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,218. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Associated British Foods has a 12 month low of $22.38 and a 12 month high of $31.96.
Associated British Foods Company Profile
