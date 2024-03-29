Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Short Interest Up 233.3% in March

Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 233.3% from the February 29th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Associated British Foods Stock Down 0.7 %

ASBFY stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,218. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Associated British Foods has a 12 month low of $22.38 and a 12 month high of $31.96.

Associated British Foods Company Profile

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Ingredients, Agriculture, Sugar, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

