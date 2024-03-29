ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,921,600 shares, a growth of 48.6% from the February 29th total of 1,293,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6,405.3 days.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASAZF remained flat at $28.36 on Friday. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 1-year low of $20.16 and a 1-year high of $29.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.55.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Company Profile

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening and access products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company provides digital access solutions, such as electronic access control ecosystem, wireless solutions, electronic key solutions, standalone access solutions, and wired solutions; swing, revolving, and sliding doors; mechanical products, including hinges, lever handles, mortise lockcases, euro profile cylinders, panic exit devices, door closers, floor spring, and general hardware; and doors.

