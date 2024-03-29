ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,921,600 shares, a growth of 48.6% from the February 29th total of 1,293,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6,405.3 days.
ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:ASAZF remained flat at $28.36 on Friday. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 1-year low of $20.16 and a 1-year high of $29.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.55.
ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Company Profile
