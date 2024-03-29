ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Down 0.4%

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $961.65 and last traded at $970.47. 685,856 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 1,108,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at $974.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ASML. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. HSBC initiated coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded ASML from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $962.60.

ASML Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $382.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.12, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $924.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $751.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.48. ASML had a return on equity of 68.32% and a net margin of 28.44%. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.34 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.48 EPS for the current year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $1.343 per share. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.59%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ASML

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASML. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter worth $2,024,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 32,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,667,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter worth $244,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

See Also

