Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,800 shares, a decline of 56.1% from the February 29th total of 179,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Ashtead Group Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Ashtead Group stock traded up $1.19 on Friday, reaching $72.38. 8,670 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,323. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.27. Ashtead Group has a fifty-two week low of $54.80 and a fifty-two week high of $74.97.

Ashtead Group Company Profile

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

