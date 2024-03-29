Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,800 shares, a decline of 56.1% from the February 29th total of 179,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.
Ashtead Group Stock Up 1.7 %
Shares of Ashtead Group stock traded up $1.19 on Friday, reaching $72.38. 8,670 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,323. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.27. Ashtead Group has a fifty-two week low of $54.80 and a fifty-two week high of $74.97.
Ashtead Group Company Profile
