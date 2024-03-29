ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Sold by Chilton Capital Management LLC

Chilton Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 23.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,352 shares during the quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $295,000. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 155.4% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 28,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 17,055 shares in the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA ARKK traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $50.08. 8,248,920 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,888,991. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.57. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $33.76 and a 12 month high of $54.52.

About ARK Innovation ETF

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

