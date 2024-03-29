Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Bought by Chilton Capital Management LLC

Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 2,306.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,369 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,229 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 3,625.0% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth $304,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on ANET shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Arista Networks from $225.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Arista Networks from $232.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on Arista Networks from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $272.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total transaction of $243,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 22,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.00, for a total value of $6,666,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,665,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,585,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total transaction of $243,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 286,084 shares of company stock valued at $79,741,091. Company insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ANET traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $289.98. 1,839,409 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,835,983. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.68 and a fifty-two week high of $307.74. The firm has a market cap of $90.66 billion, a PE ratio of 44.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $275.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.38.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a net margin of 35.62% and a return on equity of 31.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

