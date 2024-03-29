Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Stock Position Lifted by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 36.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,944 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,135 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $13,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of APTV. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Aptiv by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 3,762 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 125,157 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $11,229,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 170,463 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $15,294,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Finally, First Pacific Financial increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 4,695 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APTV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Aptiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $90.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Aptiv from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Aptiv from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Aptiv from $120.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Aptiv from $115.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.57.

Aptiv Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of APTV traded up $1.01 on Friday, hitting $79.65. 2,654,595 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,200,072. The company has a market capitalization of $21.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.20. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $71.01 and a one year high of $113.60.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 13.32%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Aptiv

In related news, SVP Benjamin Lyon sold 18,680 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $1,451,249.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,396,942.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

