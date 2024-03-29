Angling Direct (LON:ANG) Trading Up 2.8%

Angling Direct PLC (LON:ANG – Get Free Report) shares were up 2.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 37 ($0.47) and last traded at GBX 37 ($0.47). Approximately 371,354 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 668% from the average daily volume of 48,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 36 ($0.45).

Angling Direct Stock Down 4.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 38.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 37.93. The firm has a market capitalization of £27.43 million, a PE ratio of 3,550.00 and a beta of 1.44.

About Angling Direct

Angling Direct plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of fishing tackle products and equipment in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers baits and additives, bait accessories, bait boats, bait boxes, bait making equipment, barrows and trolleys, bed chair accessories, bed chairs, bite alarms, bivvies and shelters, bivvy accessories, buckets and riddles, carp essentials, catapult spares, catapults, chairs, clothing, and cooking equipment.

