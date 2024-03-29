AMI Investment Management Inc. Has $976,000 Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,197 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VO. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 20,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,947,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,866,000 after buying an additional 4,356 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 108.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 156.1% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $249.76 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $237.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $194.79 and a 52 week high of $250.41.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.