American Lithium (OTCMKTS:LIACF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.66

American Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:LIACF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.66 and last traded at $0.67, with a volume of 452720 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.67.
American Lithium Trading Up 1.6 %
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.07. The stock has a market cap of $141.86 million, a P/E ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 1.48.
About American Lithium
American Lithium Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States. It principally focuses on the TLC Claystones project covering an area of approximately 5,052 hectares located in the town of Tonopah, Nevada; and the Falchani Lithium project and the Macusani Uranium project located in Puno, Peru.
