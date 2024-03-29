Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Shares Down 0.1%

Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $43.60 and last traded at $43.62. Approximately 9,807,499 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 17,975,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on MO. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $36.10 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.82.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Altria Group

Altria Group Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $76.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.54.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 33.21% and a negative return on equity of 244.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 85.78%.

Altria Group announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Altria Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 21,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Corrigan Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Corrigan Financial Inc. now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. 57.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altria Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.