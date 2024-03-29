AltaGas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) Short Interest Update

AltaGas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ATGFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,606,300 shares, an increase of 33.9% from the February 29th total of 3,440,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 71.5 days.
AltaGas Stock Performance
Shares of ATGFF traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.07. The stock had a trading volume of 86,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,037. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.33. AltaGas has a 52 week low of $16.24 and a 52 week high of $22.07.
AltaGas Company Profile
