Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 4,532,891 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 175% from the previous session’s volume of 1,647,385 shares.The stock last traded at $13.83 and had previously closed at $13.41.

ATEC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Alphatec from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Friday, February 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphatec currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.63.

Alphatec Trading Down 0.1 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $138.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.90 million. Alphatec’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO John Todd Koning sold 121,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total transaction of $1,617,293.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 430,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,730,384.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP David Sponsel sold 2,500 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 555,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,329,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Todd Koning sold 121,601 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total value of $1,617,293.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 430,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,730,384.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 250,069 shares of company stock valued at $3,528,245 in the last three months. 29.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphatec by 97.0% during the fourth quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 5,976,851 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $90,310,000 after buying an additional 2,943,310 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,394,199 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $81,506,000 after purchasing an additional 778,976 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,943,013 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $56,845,000 after purchasing an additional 34,257 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 83.2% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,996,794 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $45,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,126 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Alphatec by 103.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,767,887 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410,693 shares in the last quarter. 66.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers Alpha InformatiX product platform, including EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; VEA alignment mobile application, which leverages EOS technology to more quickly quantify alignment parameters on a mobile device; SafeOp Neural InformatiX System that automates electromyographic and somatosensory evoked potential monitoring; and Valence, an intra-operative system that integrates navigation and robotics into spine procedures, as well as Sigma Prone TransPsoas (PTP) Access and PTP Patient Positioning Systems.

