Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Director Sells $13,680.00 in Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) Director Frances Arnold sold 90 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $13,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,342,624. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Frances Arnold also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 29th, Frances Arnold sold 100 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.22, for a total value of $13,822.00.

On Tuesday, January 30th, Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total transaction of $35,433.80.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOGL traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $150.93. 24,485,390 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,518,160. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.78 and a 12-month high of $153.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $143.52 and a 200-day moving average of $138.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on Alphabet from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Alphabet from $174.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.48.

Institutional Trading of Alphabet

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $16,688,000. Markel Corp grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 15,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,654,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 23.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 323,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $900,929,000 after purchasing an additional 61,427 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 20.4% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

