Airship AI (NASDAQ:AISP) Trading Down 13.9%

Airship AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AISP – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 13.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.50 and last traded at $6.59. Approximately 911,152 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 17,092,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.65.

Airship AI Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Airship AI

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AISP. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Airship AI during the first quarter worth approximately $977,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Airship AI during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,003,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Airship AI during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,466,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Airship AI by 12.7% during the first quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 169,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 19,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Airship AI by 1,393.4% during the first quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 735,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,188,000 after purchasing an additional 686,429 shares in the last quarter. 5.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Airship AI Company Profile

Airship AI Holdings, Inc provides AI-driven video, sensor, and data management surveillance platform in the United States. The company offers Airship Acropolis OS, an IP and analog video surveillance; Airship Command, a suite of visualization tools that allows users to view data and evidence ingested from the edge; and Airship Outpost foe high-definition recording with user defined low-bit rate video stream encoding.

