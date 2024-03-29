Africa Energy (CVE:AFE) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.08

Africa Energy Corp. (CVE:AFE – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 50000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Africa Energy Trading Down 5.9 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 28.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of C$112.80 million, a PE ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.39.

Africa Energy Company Profile

Africa Energy Corp. operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in South Africa and Namibia. The company focuses on potential gas condensate development on Block 11B/12B offshore in South Africa. It holds interest in the Block 2B offshore the Republic of South Africa. The company was formerly known as Horn Petroleum Corporation and changed its name to Africa Energy Corp.

