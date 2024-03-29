AERWINS Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AWIN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

AERWINS Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AWIN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 545,300 shares, an increase of 47.6% from the February 29th total of 369,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

AERWINS Technologies Trading Down 12.9 %

AWIN stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.06. 3,286,782 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,705. AERWINS Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AERWINS Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in AERWINS Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AERWINS Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in shares of AERWINS Technologies by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

About AERWINS Technologies

AERWINS Technologies Inc develops and manufactures air mobility platform in Japan. It also provides centralized operating system for managing open sky, hoverbikes, and drones; shared computing service; and blockchain verification and AI algorithm generation services. The company is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

