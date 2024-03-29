Aedifica NV/SA (OTCMKTS:AEDFF) Trading 4.1% Higher

Aedifica NV/SA (OTCMKTS:AEDFF – Get Free Report) shares traded up 4.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $59.15 and last traded at $59.15. 106 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.80.

Aedifica NV/SA Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.10 and its 200 day moving average is $62.05.

About Aedifica NV/SA

Aedifica is a Regulated Real Estate Company under Belgian law specialised in European healthcare real estate, particularly in elderly care. Aedifica has developed a portfolio of approx. 620 sites in Belgium, Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Finland, Sweden, Ireland and Spain, worth more than 5.8 billion.

