Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Up 0.5%

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $183.40 and last traded at $180.49. Approximately 57,628,614 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 78,801,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $179.59.

AMD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Melius upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.82.

The company has a market capitalization of $291.70 billion, a PE ratio of 347.10, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $181.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.97.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.73, for a total value of $3,025,026.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at $290,290,831.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.73, for a total transaction of $3,025,026.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,554,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,290,831.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.13, for a total value of $24,391,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,222,230 shares in the company, valued at $628,753,739.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 324,943 shares of company stock worth $59,919,994. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth about $836,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 49.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,384,719 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $260,746,000 after acquiring an additional 791,710 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 34.9% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 104.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,959 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 4,072 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 217.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 398,051 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $43,524,000 after acquiring an additional 272,557 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

